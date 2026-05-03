Royce Keys Looks Back On Debut At 2026 WWE Royal Rumble: 'It Was A Huge Test'

Now that Royce Keys is establishing himself as a TV presence in WWE, the former AEW star is ready to talk more about the last few months. After recently revealing that he asked Triple H for a series of dark matches prior to joining TV full-time, Keys also spoke to Fox News and touched on his debut at the WWE Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

"For me, it was a huge test," Keys said. "New audience, new style, being so far away from home – I didn't know what to expect. Probably one of the handful of times I've been nervous in my life."

Keys appeared in the 14th spot of the Men's Royal Rumble match, lasting a little under 10 minutes and earning a single elimination along the way. After eliminating Damian Priest, Keys was thrown over the top rope by Bronson Reed.

"Once I got to walk down that aisle, everything felt so natural, getting in the ring and just being there. All eyes on me," Keys continued. "It was definitely rewarding. You ever get that feeling like you were meant to do something? I had that feeling then."

Following the aforementioned dark matches, Keys made his return to TV at the "WWE SmackDown" ahead of WrestleMania 42, winning this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal against opponents including Rey Fenix, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Johnny Gargano. Then, the week after that, Keys appeared in a backstage segment along with receiving a video package offering some insight into his personal life.