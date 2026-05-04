Spoiler: Oba Femi's First Open Challenge Opponent Reportedly Revealed Ahead Of WWE Raw

The United States Championship open challenge may be a thing of the past thanks to new champion Trick Williams doing away with it on the blue brand, but former NXT Champion, and current "WWE Raw" standout, Oba Femi announced his own open challenge after defeating Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 42. That challenge starts Monday night, and a new report revealed just who will step up to challenge "The Ruler."

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, after Seth Rollins, who is set to take on Bron Breakker at Backlash, opens the show, Femi's open challenge will be answered by Otis. The former Raw Tag Team Champion's last televised match on WWE programming came on the April 17 edition of "WWE SmackDown" when he was part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Before that, Otis' last TV match was alongside Alpha Academy stablemate Akira Tozawa in a loss to The Usos for the WWE World Tag Team Championships on February 9. The big man has been working on "WWE Main Event" and had a match at WWE World during WrestleMania 42 weekend. After his 'Mania victory over Lesnar, Femi defeated Grayson Waller last week in just over a minute before announcing his open challenge.