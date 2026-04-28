Oba Femi Announces Regular Open Challenge After Squashing Grayson Waller On WWE Raw

Oba Femi announced a weekly open challenge after beating Grayson Waller during "WWE Raw."

Just one week removed from declaring himself "The Ruler" of "Raw" following his win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, Femi was back in the ring wrestling Waller.

The match didn't last long; shortly after the bell rung, Femi quickly ensured it was ringing again, then took to the microphone and declared that he will be in the ring every week fielding challenges from whoever thinks they can step up to the plate.

Femi beat Lesnar in less than five minutes at WrestleMania, with Lesnar leaving his gloves and boots in the ring to signify the age-old wrestling retirement tradition. Of course, wrestling retirements also come with the caveat that they aren't always permanent.

Femi put out the challenge after beating Lesnar to Roman Reigns after he won the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Sunday's WrestleMania show. For his part, Reigns said he would be keeping an eye on Femi and whether he's ready in the coming months.