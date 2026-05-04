Bully Ray Believes WWE Just Got Rid Of Perfect Main Roster Opponent For Blake Monroe

Bully Ray thinks that the recently released Nikki Cross would have been a natural opponent for Blake Monroe on the WWE main roster.

Ray, on "Busted Open," stated that Monroe could be a babyface someday in the future, but she is a natural heel. He feels that Cross could've been retained and suggested a storyline involving Cross and Monroe that could've worked.

"You could have left her [Cross] in the character and had Blake expose her, or you could have done something completely different in which, yes, I do understand that the Wyatt Sicks were all let go, but you could have done something," Ray began. "You could have used the being let go thing and bring it into storyline where maybe Nick Aldis has a sit down with Nikki Cross and he's like, 'Nikki, listen, you've been here for 10 years, we appreciate [it].' Like a very real life thing where like maybe a boss says, 'Hey, listen, you know, you got two weeks left, thank you for everything.' And Aldis is very sad to have to let Nikki go. Nikki is very understanding and warm and says, 'Nick, thank you very much for the opportunity here at the best time. You know, whether it was me doing the superhero, blah, blah, blah.' But then we get that shot of Nikki Cross in the locker room by herself. She's finally showing the emotion of just being told that she's going to let go. And then who walks into the shot? Blake Monroe."

In the story he wanted to tell, Monroe would enter the scene and laugh at Cross' predicament of being released. Ray truly believes that Cross would have been the perfect opponent for Monroe on the main roster and wonders which beloved babyface could now be an ideal fit for Monroe.