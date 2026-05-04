Booker T Says Recent WWE NXT Release Needs To 'Figure It Out'

"WWE NXT" commentator and Hall of Famer Booker T has discussed a recent release, Luca Crusifino, and said that he saw something in him.

Crusifino was let go by WWE as part of the post-WWE WrestleMania 42 cuts, and he also announced his retirement from pro wrestling after his release. In his "Hall of Fame" show, Booker T said that Crusifino had the look of a wrestler, but being part of a group may have hindered his progress.

"You know, I was looking at Luca Crusifino. He was one of the guys that was, you know, a part of Tony D'Angelo's clique, and I always liked Crusifino. I didn't like the name, you know, I thought — me personally — the name goes a long way as far as your star power at the same time," he said. "But I thought Luca had something, you know, he definitely had the look. He definitely, you know, that airport test, like, type of thing — you saw this guy walking through the airport, you say, 'Man, who's this guy?' But there again, I don't think Luca really had a chance to, you know, get his footing being in a group. Not having that chance to really stand out, and that's why I say you got to figure it out. You got to do something."

Booker T noted how a wrestler's outfit also goes a long way in becoming successful, explaining how he would often change his boots to keep himself fresh.

"It might be in your dress. Maybe you want to think about your outfits. Maybe you want to think about upgrading that a little bit," he said. "I always had a different pair of boots on every week just because I had to make myself feel like a star in order for people to look at me like a star."

The Hall of Famer gave the example of Jade Cargill to emphasize the importance of a person's outfits. Crusifino made the switch to pro wrestling after his football career came to an end and has only wrestled in WWE.