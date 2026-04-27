Former D'Angelo Family Member Luca Crusifino Announces WWE Exit & Retirement

Luca Crusifino, former member of the D'Angelo Family on "WWE NXT," was one of the many departures from the both developmental brand and main roster on Friday as cuts were made following WWE WrestleMania 42. Crusifino, whose real name is Roman Macek, revealed in a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday that he plans to retire from the professional wrestling business overall following his WWE exit.

"After much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this chapter of my life," Crusifino penned in a post. "Being a part of the WWE has been a dream ever since I was a child. Getting the chance to live out my dream in front of the world is something I'll never take for granted. To the fans ... thank you for every cheer, every boo, every moment of support. You made this journey unforgettable."

He wrote that he was forever grateful for the friends he made along the way, as well as coaches at WWE Performance Center and the "NXT" creative team. Crusifino went on to specifically say that he is "officially stepping away and retiring from professional wrestling." He said the decision wasn't easy, but it was right for him. Crusifino also said that he wouldn't be joining OnlyFans, something he joked in another post after the world learned of his release on Friday.

After much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this chapter of my life. Being a part of the WWE has been a dream ever since I was a child. Getting the chance to live out my dream in front of the world is something I'll never take for granted. To the fans ... thank you for... pic.twitter.com/RI5i8fpftV — mace . (@realromanmacek) April 27, 2026

Crusifino first signed a WWE deal in early 2022 and made his in-ring debut in February 2023. The following year, he joined Tony D'Angelo's faction as the now-NXT Champion's consigliere. In 2025 following the breakup of the family, he squared off in a triple threat with D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, before moving to work on "WWE EVOLVE."