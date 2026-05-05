Jacob Fatu Takes Out Roman Reigns Again During WWE Backlash Contract Signing On Raw

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu made their match for WWE Backlash on Saturday official with a contract signing in the main event of "WWE Raw." The segment ended in a brawl, one that saw Fatu slam Reigns through a table after locking in the Tongan Death Grip yet again.

After telling Omaha, Nebraska to "acknowledge him," Reigns told his cousin it was the sound of respect. He said he was the one who "held the door open" for Solo Sikoa to come into WWE, so therefore, he also brought Fatu in. He said Fatu needed to respect him, and there needed to be an honor system in their family. He ran down Fatu for his use of the Tongan Death Grip and said that's a move you only use for desperate measures.

Fatu said he is desperate and it feels like it's him against the world, and he has no other choice but to take Reigns out and take his title and everything that comes with it. He said he's desperate enough to do anything for his household.

Reigns signed the contract and said he's been grinding at the top for multiple households and generations of their family, because he's the only one who can do that. He said that as family, they're equals, but in the ring, Fatu is beneath him. That's when Fatu snapped and tried to apply the Tongan Death Grip once again, but Reigns fought him off.

Fatu tried to counter the Superman Punch with the hold, and Pearce tried to separate them, but Fatu sent Reigns through the table. Officials held Fatu back from Reigns as the show came to a close.