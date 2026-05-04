Jeff Jarrett: 'Hats Off' To New AEW World Champion

This Wednesday will mark three weeks since Darby Allin pulled the rabbit out of the hat and defeated MJF to become new AEW Men's World Champion. And while the jury is still out on how Allin's run will look from a business perspective, many have agreed the title change itself was exciting, as were his two defenses against Tommaso Ciampa and Brody King over the last few weeks.

As an occasional on-air talent and member of AEW's behind-the-scenes team, Jeff Jarrett got an up close look at Allin's title win. On a recent episode of "My World" shortly after Allin became champion, Jarrett was all praise over Allin's moment and how AEW put all the pieces together.

"I just thought the timing of it...I just think it was a lot of things done right," Jarrett said. "The tackle, headlock takeover and kind of have Darby bridged on that. There were little nuances that made it a gamble, it's a risk in so many ways, but hats off to all involved, cause I don't want to pick out any individual talent. I thought the announcers were right on point, I thought the crowd...anyway, all good man."

Jarrett saved his highest compliments for AEW owner Tony Khan for greenlighting the move, and for Allin for taking advantage of the situation. Jarrett noted that Allin was in a much different spot when Jarrett signed with AEW years ago, and thrilled to see him take the necessary steps towards becoming a top star.

"Obviously, Tony is the one who either made the call specifically or approved of the call," Jarrett said. "But man oh man, what a way to drop it in there...I am very happy for Darby. And yes, he was the four pillars two years ago when I arrived. And he never won the title. But it finally happened, in his hometown, the week of WrestleMania. Hats off."

If you quote this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription