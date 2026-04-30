AEW World Champion Darby Allin Bests Brody King

Darby Allin is still AEW World Champion after a successful victory over Brody King in the main event of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. He moves on to face TNT Champion Kevin Knight next week, after he challenged "The Jet" earlier in the night.

King didn't go down without a fight. Allin tried the strategy that won him the title from MJF initially, going for the hits to take King out early, but it didn't work. Allin avoided the Gonzo Bomb and hit a Code Red off the ropes, but King kicked out. Allin attempted a suicide dive, but bounced right off King.

The pair battled on the outside after King hit a huge chop to the champion that sent him over the top rope. King cleared off the commentary desk, then sent them both crashing through the top of the desk he propped up on the barricade. King looked for a Gonzo Bomb on the desk, but Allin hit the Code Red again.

King almost had the champion pinned with a big lariat, then another, but when that didn't work, he threw Allin over the top rope right onto a camera man below. King then tried to drag him, but Allin also brought the padding on the floor with him, exposing the concrete below. King looked to hit Allin with the cannonball, but Allin moved at the last second, sending the challenger crashing through the barricade.

Allin was able to power bomb King on the exposed concrete, then hit a Coffin Drop from the middle rope. King beat the 10 count to get back in the ring, but Allin hit back-to-back Coffin Drops for the win.