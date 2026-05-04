AEW Star Will Ospreay Captures NJPW Title Alongside United Empire Allies

On a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite", Will Ospreay told Jon Moxley he wasn't medically cleared to compete, but he would be wrestling at NJPW Dontaku anyway. After returning to the cerulean blue mat at Sakura Genesis, Ospreay and United Empire cohorts, Great-O-Khan and HENARE challenged Bishamon and Oleg Boltin for the NEVER Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

One day after Andrade captured the Global Heavyweight Championship from Yota Tsuji during the two-night event, United Empire added more gold when Ospreay, O-Khan, and HENARE won the titles. Callum Newman retained the IWGP Heavyweight Championship over Shingo Takagi in the main event. Ospreay posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) a black and white photo of United Empire with their collection of titles with the caption "this is the power of the United Empire."

This is the power of the United Empire 👑 pic.twitter.com/ikG7ISImhn — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 4, 2026

As if they didn't have enough gold, HENARE and O-Khan challenged Yuto-Ice for the tag titles and they accepted.

Following the main event, Newman ordered Ospreay to attack Takagi. When he started to leave the ring after refusing, Newman referred to him as a "Death Rider". Ospreay spun around and connected with a Hidden Blade on Takagi as Jake Lee held him in place. Ospreay asked Newman if he was happy now before leaving the ring.

While the Best of Super Juniors tournament begins on May 14, the next big show is Dominion on June 14. Ospreay previously stated that he will not be on that show as he and Alex Windsor are getting married the following day. He has expressed his desire to compete in the G1 Climax tournament, but says that's up to Tony Khan.