Will Ospreay Announces Engagement To Fellow AEW Star & Longtime Partner Alex Windsor

Will Ospreay has many titles. He is a two-time AEW International Champion, a one-time RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship, and a multi-time champion with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Now, after a very special social media post, Ospreay has gained a new title: fiancé.

Ospreay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post the big news. His post features a black and white photo of his and long-time partner Alex Windsor's hands. On Windsor's ring finger is a new engagement ring, with a sparkling oval-shaped jewel in the middle of a simple metal band. The simple announcement was accompanied by a simpler caption.

"She said yes," Ospreay wrote.

She said Yes 💚 pic.twitter.com/vT5kHcmvg9 — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 14, 2025

As of writing, the social media post has garnered 8,000 likes and 166,000 views. AEW fans flooded Ospreay's post with excitement and blessings, with one netizen jokingly congratulating "Mr. & Mrs. Bruv." AEW's television X channel replied to the post with several green hearts.

Ospreay has been seeing Windsor since 2024, and his relationship with Windsor and her son (Ospreay's stepson) was reportedly an influential factor in his decision to sign with AEW in early 2024. Ospreay has spoken nothing but high praise in regards to Windsor, calling her a "genuine warrior" and an "incredible mother." Recently, Windsor has followed in her partner's footsteps, and recently became All Elite in early June. Windsor has yet to make her debut on AEW programming.

It is likely Ospreay and Windsor will schedule time away from their AEW responsibilities in order to fully enjoy their special day. It is not uncommon for in-ring competitors to take time off for these special events, as fellow AEW star Buddy Matthews was removed from AEW programming ahead of his 2024 wedding with WWE star Rhea Ripley. Ospreay and Windsor have not released any further news about their engagement or wedding as of writing.