AEW's Will Ospreay Comments On Injury Recovery & Return To NJPW

Returning from what many thought was a career ending neck injury, Will Ospreay proved "never say never" when it comes to making a high-level comeback in this hard equipped sport. With a new lease on life in the ring, "The Aerial Assassin" is back in Japan, after leaving his home base in New Japan Pro Wrestling to become All Elite two years ago. After securing a victory with his United Empire allies in HENARE and Great-O-Khan at Sakura Genesis this past April, he and his team are ready to become the new NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions on Monday at Dontaku. But before his upcoming title fight, Ospreay sat down with NJPW to discuss how he wants to make this run – post-neck injury – the best one yet.

"I didn't know how bad my neck really was until they told me I couldn't wrestle," the former and third-ever NJPW Grand Slam Champion said. "Coming back, the key thing for me was I didn't want to be a shadow or a parody of myself in any way, so it made it all the more important to be able to show I could hang in Japan, at the same level of work ethic, both physically and in terms of my psyche."

Never one to stray too far from home, Ospreay mentioned being back in Japan is a blessing, as AEW and NJPW remain cordial on sharing talents.

"I'd always said to myself that I would be back in NJPW after two years away, but being back in Ryogoku was so special, especially to do it with the United Empire boys," he noted.

The former two-time AEW International Champion shared that he would like to come back after Dontaku for NJPW's annual G1 Climax Tournament this summer; however, it's up to AEW President Tony Khan if he'll allow his top star to leave for six weeks or more to compete. No matter where he is, winning the G1 is a dream feat, as he's been close, but hasn't achieved that accolade yet.

After a winding and highly grueling match with Jon Moxley at Dynasty this past April, Ospreay has decided to entertain the proverb that "if you can't beat them, join them," with Moxley and his Death Riders. This past Wednesday saw Ospreay show up where Mox and his crew were training on "AEW Dynamite," raising speculation that the "Billy G.O.A.T" might follow the former four-time AEW World Champion's tutelage.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "NJPW" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.