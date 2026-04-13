AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley Bests Will Ospreay At Dynasty 2026

Jon Moxley outlasted Will Ospreay to retain the Continental Championship during AEW Dynasty.

Ospreay went into the match swearing he would break Moxley's neck and take the Continental Championship, and started much in that accord with a Hidden Blade immediately off the starting bell. He hit another to drop Moxley out of the ring and continued to target the neck before the champion finally found room to escape and counter.

Moxley would continue to spike Ospreay with several Paradigm Shifts and Death Riders, as well as a Gotch Style Piledriver, followed by another piledriver onto the steels steps. And eventually Ospreay was left clutching his left arm and unable to capitalize as he went for a Tiger Driver '91. Moxley spiked him some more times, and despite Ospreay kicking out the first time, he eventually stayed down for the count as the match came to an end.

Doctor Sampson came into the ring to help Ospreay after the match, with him reaching toward Moxley as he celebrated and frustrated that he let the match slip from his grasp. He continued to sell the shoulder injury on the way to the back.

Moxley has now defended his title on three occasions since winning it from Kazuchika Okada at Worlds End, drawing to and then beating Konosuke Takeshita at Grand Slam Australia and Revolution, and now beating Ospreay at Dynasty.