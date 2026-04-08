AEW's Will Ospreay Shares Thoughts On Returning To NJPW For G1 Climax Tournament

AEW's cordial relationship with NJPW has led to many stars from both promotions featuring in each other's shows, and the recently returned Will Ospreay is keen to make good use of that arrangement as he is eager to wrestle in the G1 Climax.

Ospreay returned to AEW last month and a few weeks later wrestled in NJPW in a tag team match. The English star, in an interview with "Tokyo Sports," stated that he would love to compete in the G1 Climax tournament, although it may be tough to get approval from AEW President Tony Khan to leave the promotion for several weeks.

"It's hard to ask Tony (Khan) this year if I can take about six weeks off, but I've talked to my wife about it, and I do want to participate in the G1 Climax again someday. I've never won it, so I want to try again," said Ospreay.

Ospreay, who has won several titles in NJPW, is also targeting the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, which he previously won in 2021 when it was called the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The Heavyweight title was revived after it was combined with the IWGP World Heavyweight title in January, and Ospreay wants to get his hands on that belt.

"Also, the fourth generation IWGP Heavyweight belt, which was revived this year, has been worn by Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, AJ Styles, Kenny Omega, and others, and I've always admired them. So I also want that belt." [This text has been translated from Japanese.]

The former AEW International Champion knows the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Callum Newman, quite well, having mentored him from his teen years. Newman won the title from Yota Tsuji at NJPW's Sakura Genesis show, where Ospreay was ringside to watch his protege capture the championship and even congratulated him after the match.