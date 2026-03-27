AEW's Will Ospreay Announced For NJPW Return, United Empire Reunion

Following his return to the ring after neck surgery on "AEW Dynamite," AEW star Will Ospreay's NJPW return has been announced, and he'll be reuniting with two members of the United Empire at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

NJPW announced via X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that the "Aerial Assassin" will return at Sakura Genesis in an all-star six man tag team match. Ospreay will team with United Empire co-founder Great-O-Khan and HENARE against Yuya Uemura, Taichi, and El Desperado. Ospreay confirmed the news in a post to his own X account. He posted in Japanese, which was translated via the app.

"The original members of United Empire have reunited for the first time in two years," Ospreay wrote. "Please cheer me on as I return to my favorite arena in the world of pro wrestling, and above all, to my hometown. Thank you."

Ospreay will make his return to the NJPW ring for the first time since New Beginning in Osaka in 2024. He previously addressed new United Empire leader Callum Newman at New Year Dash in January, where Ospreay said when he returned, he would follow Newman's orders. At the time, Ospreay said when he returned to NJPW, it wouldn't just be a one-off thing.

"The Aerial Assassin" left NJPW in 2024 when he began working full-time for AEW. Ospreay made his return to the company following neck surgery at Revolution, and wrestled his first match since being taken out at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on "Dynamite" against Blake Christian on March 18. He has his sights set on Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, however, after the faction took him out at Forbidden Door, and will officially face Moxley at Dynasty in April.