Seth Rollins Reflects On Recent WWE Injury Hiatus

WWE's Seth Rollins has discussed the recent injuries he has suffered and how difficult it was for him to return to his old self.

Rollins has suffered a number of injuries over the last few years, including a Grade 2 MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus in 2024, which was a recurrence of an injury he originally suffered in 2015. He recently discussed the injuries and who he looked towards for inspiration during his appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"That's a hard injury to come back from. It's really difficult. I mean, I'll say, I did my ACL, MCL, and meniscus in 2015, and there's so much uncertainty when you come back to work. Like, can you be the player that you thought, you know, that you want to be? Like, can you be that guy? It is hard to do," he said. "And like, I remember, you know, my model was Adrian Peterson. That guy came back from a torn ACL and was better than ever. And I'm like, if he can do that at that position, with as much wear and tear that they put on themselves, running backs, like, okay, I think I can do this as well. I tried my best, and I felt after a little while, but it did take a few months to get to like, 'Okay, I feel like Seth Rollins again.'"

Last year, Seth Rollins faked an injury to eventually cash in his contract on CM Punk and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but the injury bug struck again when he injured his shoulder later in the year. The injury sidelined Rollins for a few months, and he recovered just in time for his WrestleMania 42 match against GUNTHER, which he lost.