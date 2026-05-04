WWE's Jade Cargill 'Would've Loved To Wrestle Way More' As Champion

This past November, Jade Cargill won her first WWE Women's Title when she defeated Tiffany Stratton at Saturday Night's Main Event, but her reign unfortunately disappointed due to the lack of TV time she was given as champion. Cargill's reign lasted nearly six months as she just lost the title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42 in April, but she successfully defended the championship just once since Saturday Night's Main Event and only wrestled six matches on TV, three of which lasted five minutes or less. Following her loss to Ripley, Cargill shared her thoughts on her title reign during an interview with "MuscleManMalcolm," where she expressed some disappointment with how her run with the championship was treated.

"I thought it was good. I felt like I would have loved to wrestle way more. I felt like I would have liked to really sink my teeth into a juicier storylines. But overall I think I delivered when I was given the chance to do that and I think that Rhea and I's match last night went great."

This is not the first time that Cargill has aired her frustrations with wanting to wrestle more as champion, as she shared her aspirations of defending the title against talent like Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in March. Additionally, Cargill has yet to step back in the ring since losing to Ripley, but she should be joined by Michin and B-Fab when she returns to the squared circle, as the three women formed a new faction together ahead of WrestleMania 42.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "MuscleManMalcolm" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.