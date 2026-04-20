Rhea Ripley Conquers Jade Cargill, Wins WWE Women's Title At WrestleMania 42

Rhea Ripley defeated Jade Cargill to win the Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 42 on Sunday, celebrating with her new title alongside Iyo Sky.

Cargill entered first conspicuously without her Baddies in an elaborate golden gown, followed by Ripley in what Michael Cole said she was wearing to nod at the level of insanity the feud had brought out of her.

That played out in the match as Ripley and Cargill went immediately at each other, matching strength for strength, maneuvering out of one another's moves until it looked as though Ripley was going to take the advantage.

And that's when Cargill took the low route, attacking Ripley from the outside of the ring as her challenger reached through the ropes to grab her. From there it was all Cargill, pairing boots and elbows with a rebound powerslam and going for the cover.

Ripley kicked out and fought to get back to the advantage once more, prompting Michin and B-Fab to finally make their presence known. By splitting the attention of the referee on the outside, they were able to get a cheapshot in on Ripley, allowing Cargill to hit an electric chair driver that Cole named the Sandstorm – otherwise known in AEW as Kenny Omega's One Winged Angel – for a two-count.

Sky then emerged, running down to the ramp and drawing the attention of both the Baddies and Cargill herself. As Cargill launched for a bicycle kick in Sky's direction on the apron, Sky leapt into a moonsault from it onto the Baddies, and the field was open for Ripley to go for Rip Tide.

She didn't get it there, with Cargill breaking free and hitting the bicycle kick, going for Jaded. But Ripley slid out of that too, hitting Rip Tide and and making the cover for the winning pinfall.