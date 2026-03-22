WWE's Jade Cargill Wants To Wrestle More, Wanted A No Holds Barred Match With Michin

Since capturing the WWE Women's Championship in November, Jade Cargill has plowed through the "WWE SmackDown" locker room, with notable wins over Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green, and Michin. Still, she finds herself craving even more in-ring time and opponents.

"When you become champion, you want to defend your title as much as possible," Cargill told "Complex Graps." "We have a stellar locker room, but they're all tied in the tag division, making that strong. I get it, but I want to wrestle, I do want to have matches with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, all these top girls. I feel like if I had a rematch with Tiffany [Stratton], that's one of the things that would have solidified my win. I mean, the person that injured me to have me out was Nia Jax. I would think that would be something that we can run back even though we're both heels."

Looking back on her reign title reign so far, Cargill noted that she was especially keen on battling Michin in a potential No Holds Barred match as their rivalry heated up at the turn of the new year. Due to an untimely shoulder injury, however, Michin was sidelined from action for several weeks.

"I wish we would have got to that because that kendo stick that's her whole thing," Cargill said in reference to Michin. "I would have loved to have something like that."

In a surprising development, Michin aligned herself with Cargill on Friday's edition of "SmackDown" alongside B-Fab. Together, the three then beat down Cargill's WWE WrestleMania 42 opponent, Rhea Ripley.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex Graps" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.