Jade Cargill Talks Potential WWE Matches With Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair
At WrestleMania 42, Jade Cargill will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley. Assuming she retains her title on the grand stage, Cargill then hopes to kick off a program with a woman she's long wanted to face, Charlotte Flair.
Speaking with "Complex Graps," Cargill unveiled her post-WrestleMania vision, which includes a high-profile match with Flair. "When I retain, we're gonna speak that into the air, I would love to go on to face Charlotte at SummerSlam," she said. "... It's already there. It's already there. We talk our smack. It's about breaking her. She's stoic. I'm stoic, but she's very [focused]. It'll be a great match. And I know Charlotte's woman for pulling people up and making them better. That's the people I want to work with."
Since her 2023 arrival to WWE, Cargill's interactions with Flair have been limited to brief glances and backstage pleasantries. Still, that hasn't stopped fans, and Cargill herself, from voicing interest in seeing the two dominant forces square off in a WWE ring.
Currently, Flair is aligned with Alexa Bliss, with whom she remains a notable figure alongside in the Women's Tag Team Championship scene. As a 14-time world champion, though, Flair has proven to be a glutton for the singles spotlight, which could very well be the driving force for a long-awaited match with Cargill.
This year's WWE SummerSlam will emanate from Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 1 and 2. In 2025, Flair and Bliss dethroned the Judgment Day as the Women's Tag Team Champions at the event. Meanwhile, Cargill fell short in her first attempt at capturing the Women's Championship.
Cargill Wants Clarity From Bianca Belair Before Potential Match
Elsewhere, WWE fans have raised interest in seeing Cargill take on her ally Bianca Belair, so much so that "The EST" emerged as a heavy betting favorite for the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble (ultimately won by Liv Morgan). Given Belair's extended absence due to injury, however, a match against Cargill hasn't been a real possibility for quite some time.
Whenever Belair is cleared to compete once more, Cargill would firstly like to address the intense feud between herself and Naomi, which Belair found herself caught in the middle of throughout 2025.
"The way the Big Three split up, it was like a missing piece," Cargill said, referring to Naomi's blindsiding attack on her in November 2024. "We didn't all sit down, have that talk. I don't know where [Belair's] mind is. She don't know where my mind is and all of it. I don't know that she was involved. I don't know anything. All I know is that Naomi did what she did."
"... I need to sit down with both of them and figure out what the hell has happened," she continued. "What was going on? How could you not see this? How could you not see that she's the one who did this to me? I think it's a storyline we need to embark on when everybody's healthy and ready to go. I think everybody will want to see that storyline. There's so many avenues you can go with that storyline."
Cargill made a fiery return to WWE programming in March 2025 by counter-attacking Naomi at the start of the Women's Elimination Chamber. The following month, she defeated her former ally at WrestleMania 41, the same event in which Belair fractured multiple fingers.
Despite being unable to wrestle, Belair served as the special guest referee for Cargill and Naomi's No Holds Barred Match at WWE Evolution. Cargill emerged victorious over Naomi once again, with Naomi then being out of action since August 2025 due to pregnancy.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex Graps" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.