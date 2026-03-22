Jade Cargill Talks Potential WWE Matches With Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair

Elsewhere, WWE fans have raised interest in seeing Cargill take on her ally Bianca Belair, so much so that "The EST" emerged as a heavy betting favorite for the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble (ultimately won by Liv Morgan). Given Belair's extended absence due to injury, however, a match against Cargill hasn't been a real possibility for quite some time.

Whenever Belair is cleared to compete once more, Cargill would firstly like to address the intense feud between herself and Naomi, which Belair found herself caught in the middle of throughout 2025.

"The way the Big Three split up, it was like a missing piece," Cargill said, referring to Naomi's blindsiding attack on her in November 2024. "We didn't all sit down, have that talk. I don't know where [Belair's] mind is. She don't know where my mind is and all of it. I don't know that she was involved. I don't know anything. All I know is that Naomi did what she did."

"... I need to sit down with both of them and figure out what the hell has happened," she continued. "What was going on? How could you not see this? How could you not see that she's the one who did this to me? I think it's a storyline we need to embark on when everybody's healthy and ready to go. I think everybody will want to see that storyline. There's so many avenues you can go with that storyline."

Cargill made a fiery return to WWE programming in March 2025 by counter-attacking Naomi at the start of the Women's Elimination Chamber. The following month, she defeated her former ally at WrestleMania 41, the same event in which Belair fractured multiple fingers.

Despite being unable to wrestle, Belair served as the special guest referee for Cargill and Naomi's No Holds Barred Match at WWE Evolution. Cargill emerged victorious over Naomi once again, with Naomi then being out of action since August 2025 due to pregnancy.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex Graps" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.