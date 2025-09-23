Bianca Belair Gives Injury Update, Details How She Broke Finger At WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE's Bianca Belair has provided an update on her injury, which has kept her on the sidelines since WrestleMania.

Belair recently spoke to Adrian Hernandez, where she revealed how she injured her left finger in the triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 41.

"So, we were in the match and we were doing the triple German spot from — Iyo was on the top, Rhea was in the middle, I was on the bottom, and we came off and my hand somehow got stuck underneath Rhea. And so we all crashed down together. But right away, immediately, I thought I broke all five of my fingers, and I knew something was wrong because usually when you know you injured yourself or hurt yourself in a match, your adrenaline's pumping so much that you don't feel it till afterwards. But I felt it immediately," she recalled. "Watching it back, you can see me like rolling around, and I'm like, 'I think I just broke all my fingers.' I kind of forgot that I was even in the match until, you know, I heard Rhea call, like calling my name."

But Belair soldiered on, revealing that the adrenaline from the match helped her push through and finish it. After returning backstage, WWE doctors examined her finger and took an X-ray, by which point it had become swollen.

"The problem is, I broke it in my joint, and that's the big issue," she revealed. "And then after that it just — I saw it and I was like, this looks crazy. People were saying my finger [looked] like it had a kneecap. They say it looks like ET's finger."

The former women's champion also spoke glowingly about her WrestleMania clash, stating that she takes great pride in what she accomplished in the match and is happy with how it turned out.