WINC Match Spotlight: IYO SKY Vs. Bianca Belair Vs. Rhea Ripley, WWE WrestleMania 41

The biggest weakness of the modern big match style is that it relies on an increasingly ridiculous escalation of finishers and finisher kick-outs, a structure that goes hand-in-hand with things like tiered finishers, one-count kickouts, and excessive runtime. The triple threat format (like the tag team format) relieves the need for any of these things, because there's someone else in the match who can break up pinfalls. This doesn't just inform the finish — it actually informs the entire match.

See, the other thing that's different about SKY vs. Belair vs. Ripley is the sheer extent to which they're all athletic freaks of nature, and they spent the entire match throwing absolute bombs at one another. In a singles match, this could work the match's detriment — after all, if two guys spend the whole match throwing bombs at each other, why didn't any of the bombs keep either of them down? In a triple threat, you can get away with the succession of huge spots the women pulled out on WrestleMania Sunday, because one person can sell the impact of taking the spot while the other two continue to fight. There's no need for tiered finishers; they do everything they need to do with one finisher each. For example, while you might not remember because of Michael Cole completely butchering and no-selling the call, but Belair kicks out of the Riptide in this match, while Ripley is never shown kicking out of the KOD. However, Belair takes the pinfall, not Ripley, balancing the scales between them. Choices like that allow everyone involved to stay protected without an endless succession of "fighting spirit" spots that strain believability more and more each time they're performed.

And they do all of this in less than 15 minutes. In other words, they use the strength of the triple threat format and their own athletic prowess to deliver all the action of a 30-minute match in half the time, and at no point does it feel unbelievable or artificially extended. That's a massive accomplishment — a spotfest that feels like a marathon. Offhand, the only other woman who might be pushing wrestling in this direction in 2025 is Mercedes Mone, and that's not a coincidence. It could just be because it's still new (and thus not overplayed) for women's wrestling, but SKY vs. Belair vs. Ripley feels like the kind of match we'd never seen before.