Report: Current WWE Champion Seen As 'Breakaway Star' Of 2025 By Company Officials

Still reflecting on the significant changes made under Triple H's takeover of WWE, some can comparatively see the contrast of his vision to his father-in-law's Vince McMahon when it comes to who are the flag bearers in this new era of the promotion. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there's a new sheriff in town who is considered a "breakaway star" not only in the women's division, but on the overall roster. No, it's not one of the three remaining Four Horsewomen (Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, or Bayley), it's "The Genius of the Sky" and the current WWE Women's World Champion, IYO SKY.

In this week's newsletter, Meltzer noted that one person high in decision making (unidentified as of this report) mentioned that SKY has been considered a breakaway star this year, adding that her "ridiculously great work rate" along with combining "the fire and voice inflections that made Asuka a strong promo without speaking English," are what makes her a top star in the company. Not to mention, she is admired by her colleagues, whether as her opposition in the ring, or on the same team of hers. Because of the energy she brings night in and night out, those she works with don't mind tailoring an out of ring segment or in-ring match to showcase her shining abilities.

SKY stunned the WWE Universe when she won the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley on the March 3 edition of "WWE Raw," making her the first-ever female Japanese Superstar to obtain Grand Slam status in her former promotion of World Wonder Ring Stardom in Japan and in the WWE. After a double disqualification within her first title defense on March 31, SKY successfully retained her championship in front of her family and thousands of fans in Las Vegas in the opening match of night two of WrestleMania 41. Since then, she has had three nail biting performances, including squaring off with the current NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, teaming up with the former first-ever TNA Knockouts Triple Crown winner and most recent signee on "WWE NXT" Jordynne Grace, and going toe-to-toe with Roxanne Perez this past Monday.