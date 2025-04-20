The Story So Far: Bianca Belair Vs. Rhea Ripley Vs. IYO SKY At WWE WrestleMania 41

The path to the WWE Women's World Championship triple threat match between Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY has been, at best, convoluted. With last-minute marquee match changes, special guest referee appearances, and more backstage brawls than other matches on the WrestleMania 41 card, there is no shortage of bad blood between the two challengers and the current world champion.

How did champion IYO SKY find herself the third woman out in her own title defense? How did Ripley go from being a dominant WWE Women's World Champion to forcing Adam Pearce to give her a WrestleMania moment? How did Belair go from the hysterical witness of Naomi and Jade Cargill's feud to a bitter challenger, caught in between the tide of SKY and Ripley's animosities? As WrestleMania 41 Night 2 looms over the horizon, Belair, Ripley, and SKY prepare to go to war for the championship — this is the story so far.