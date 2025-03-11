Heated WWE Raw Confrontation Leads To IYO SKY Slapping Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair

One week ago, IYO SKY shocked the wrestling world when she defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion. With that win, she secured a match at "WrestleMania", replacing Ripley in a match against 2025 Royal Rumble winner, Bianca Belair.

Michael Cole interviewed SKY in the ring. She expressed her excitement over becoming champion, being in MSG, and going to 'Mania. Belair joined her opponent in the ring and congratulated her. Cole asked "The EST" if she hadn't been out there, perhaps Ripley wouldn't have been distracted and would still be champion. Belair replied that she's had enough drama and wants to focus on 'Mania. Right on cue, Ripley stormed down to the ring to confront Belair. She asked why she was there and if she was there to help SKY win. Belair claimed she was only there to see who her opponent would be. She also said Ripley is defensive because she knows she can't beat "The Genius of the Sky".

The champ attempted to intervene only for Ripley to push her in the face. Ripley told Belair that she was going to hide behind SKY like she hid behind Naomi and Jade Cargill. Belair also pushed SKY in the face while the argument continued. SKY slapped both women in the face and yelled while jumping up and down and pointing at the WrestleMania sign. SKY stormed off while still yelling.