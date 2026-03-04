WWE's Bianca Belair Shares Injury Update, Feels Like She's 'Constantly Starting Over'

WWE's Bianca Belair has given an update on her recovery from injury and the challenges she is currently facing with her comeback.

The former WWE women's champion has been out of action since last year's WrestleMania, where she fractured her fingers. While most of her fingers have healed, one finger on her left hand hasn't, which necessitated surgery. In a series of posts and videos on her Instagram stories, Belair revealed that the finger in question stiffens and causes pain, but she's trying hard to rehab it and ensure she can move it without pain.

"Most days after therapy, this is what happens. My finger just stiffens back up. It feels like I'm constantly starting over and every time it's painful. Every hour I'm trying to move it so eventually it won't be this way. Also, trying to keep scar tissue from forming again," she said about her recovery.

Belair also thanked her fans for their support and prayers as she makes her way back from her injury.

"I see your DM's and I appreciate the love and concern for my health. 🙏 Especially to the Dad who said his 9 yr old son prays for me every night! 🥰," Belair added.

The former WWE NXT star gave a positive update last month, informing her fans that her rehab was going well, even though the recovery process has been frustrating. The surgery on her finger took place last month, over nine months after she initially suffered the injury at WrestleMania 41. The injury happened in the widely praised triple threat match between Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky, where Sky emerged victorious.