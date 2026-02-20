WWE's Bianca Belair Provides New Health Update Following Finger Surgery & Rehab

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Bianca Belair fractured multiple fingers after being on the bottom of a triple German suplex. Months later, most of her fingers had healed nicely. Belair's left ring finger, however, continued to give her problems due to it breaking at the joint, so much so that she underwent surgery for it earlier this week.

Through a series of photos on Instagram, Belair has since shared an update on her finger surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.

"10 months post injury, 8 months of rehab, 5 Dr's Later...And we are FINALLY here. Now I can finally start to put this behind me. Thank you so much Dr. Desai for hearing me and fixing me!" Belair wrote alongside images and videos of her stitched up finger. "Fingers and JOINTS are complicated, frustrating, confusing, essential... if you don't get it... consider yourself lucky and I hope you never have to find out. Maybe one day I'll go into detail but it's a lot. Thank you to those who have sent so much love my way and continue to."

As of this writing, the timeline for Belair's recovery is unclear, though based on recent social media posts, she's already begun physical therapy. During it, Belair attempted to make a fist and bend her finger.

While out of in-ring action following WrestleMania 41, Belair still made sporadic appearances on WWE programming, such as WWE Evolution, where she served as the special guest referee for Jade Cargill vs. Naomi. She later popped up for WWE's special announcement of WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia as well.