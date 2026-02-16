Injured WWE Star Bianca Belair Reveals She Will Undergo Surgery

Just as speculation about her status for WrestleMania 42 began to kick up ahead of Elimination Chamber, Bianca Belair revealed that she will undergo finger surgery on the injury she sustained during her triple threat match at WrestleMania 41. The former WWE Women's Champion posted the news to her Instagram story on Sunday, meaning she would have undergone surgery on Monday.

"Finger surgery tomorrow," Belair wrote on a simple purple and blue background, accompanied by a praying hands emoji.

"The EST" has been on the shelf since suffering the injury, a broken knuckle, during her match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. Belair previously described feeling as though she had "broken all of her fingers" in the match when her hand was stuck underneath Ripley during a spot, but revealed she had broken the joint of her left ring finger.

A recent report in November by BodySlam+ indicated that those within WWE expected Belair to be back in "early 2026," though another report just a week prior in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicated there was no timetable for Belair's return to the ring.

Belair was last seen on stage during WWE's announcement that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027. Before that, she was the special guest referee for former tag team partners Jade Cargill and Naomi's match at Evolution in July, but she herself did not get physical in the ring. Ahead of announcing she'd be going through surgery, Belair posted a carousel of photos to Instagram alongside husband Montez Ford in honor of Valentine's Day.