Update On Bianca Belair's Status Following WWE WrestleMania 41 Injury

WWE star Bianca Belair has been out of action since breaking multiple fingers at WWE WrestleMania 41, and according to a new report, that may stay that way for the foreseeable future.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is currently no in-ring return date set for Belair, who WWE fans last saw at the livestreamed announcement of WrestleMania 43 coming to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027. At the event, "The EST" recalled her previous experiences performing in Saudi Arabia; she also hailed the country as a space where women can and continue to make history.

In July, Belair emerged as the special guest referee for the No Holds Barred match pitting Naomi against Jade Cargill at WWE Evolution. Together, the trio were once known as "The Big Three," with Belair enjoying reigns as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside both Cargill and Naomi. Of course, she later found herself awkwardly situated in the middle after Naomi ambushed Cargill and left her on the shelf for months until Cargill issued a counterattack on Naomi at WWE Elimination Chamber.

According to Belair, her fingers broke after her hand got stuck under Rhea Ripley following a triple German suplex spot also involving IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41. In the months following, Belair's fingers healed, though one still remained unable to bend and swollen, meaning it'd be at high risk of being re-injured if she wrestles.

Belair's last match saw her and Ripley challenge SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship on the grand stage. SKY emerged victorious after landing a double Over The Moonsault, then pinning Belair. Belair herself is a former WWE Women's Champion.