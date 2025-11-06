Backstage Update On Time Frame For Bianca Belair's WWE Return

Back in April, it looked like 2025 was going to be Bianca Belair's year, especially coming off a well-received performance at WWE WrestleMania 41 against IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley in a three-way match. Unfortunately, that was the same match where Belair also broke her finger, and despite optimism that she could be back by SummerSlam, Belair has yet to return, save for serving as Special Guest Referee at WWE Evolution in July and appearing at WWE's announcement for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.

Now, new information suggests Belair's return might have to wait until next year. BodySlam+ reports that WWE expects Belair's comeback in early 2026, though the potential for her returning earlier than expected hasn't been written off. This is a more positive update than a previous report from last week, which stated Belair's timetable for a return is unknown.

Belair had previously hinted at why the recovery had taken longer than hoped, revealing in an interview that she not only broke her finger in three places, but had broken the joint as well. The broken joint not only caused her finger to noticeably swell up, but is said to have also affected her knuckles.

The good news for Belair is this new time table will likely allow her to avoid missing any of WWE's major events at the start of 2026. That includes the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on January 31 and both nights of WrestleMania 42, once again taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada. She will have no shortage of options regarding opponents, including former tag team partner Jade Cargill, who in Belair's absence has turned heel and won the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton.