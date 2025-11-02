Jade Cargill Wins Women's Title With Dominant WWE SNME Victory Over Tiffany Stratton

Jade Cargill defeated Tiffany Stratton in just over five minutes to become WWE Women's Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Cargill was getting her fourth opportunity at the title held by Stratton, having won the Queen of the Ring tournament and unsuccessfully challenged her at SummerSlam. She came up short in a shot alongside Nia Jax in a triple threat on "WWE SmackDown" in September, with Jax having caused a double count out in the established SummerSlam rematch two weeks before. But then after having cleared Jax from the title picture alongside Stratton, she turned on the champion and got one final shot on Saturday night.

Cargill fought a more spiteful and close-to-the-line style per her recent heel turn, targeting the wrapped left knee of Stratton to remove the champion's base and dominating the early goings. Stratton did make attempts to get back into the match, but could not string together more than a few moves owing to her injury, and Cargill continued her control with several slams and powerbombs in the middle of the ring.

After the onslaught, Cargill delivered Jaded and got the three-count for the dominant victory and her first WWE Women's Championship since joining the company. Stratton's title run ends after 302 days on her tenth defense, having dethroned Jax in January.