Tiffany Stratton Betrayed By Ally On WWE SmackDown, Women's Title Match Set For SNME

On "SmackDown", Tiffany Stratton made quick work of Kiana James in a non-title match. She was immediately attacked by Giulia. After connecting with the Arrividerci Knee on Stratton, Jade Cargill's music hit. She took the Women's United State Champion down with a pump kick and sent her off the apron with a forearm.

Cargill helped Stratton to her feet and shook her hand. After she raised Stratton's hand, she took her out with a clothesline. Cargill continued her assault on the WWE Women's Champion when she threw her into the ringpost, into the steel steps, and over the announce table. Security and officials pulled her off as Stratton as she stomped her repeatedly.

Following the match, Cathy Kelley caught up with Cargill and asked if she was worried about consequences. Cargill replied, "you only face them when you make a mistake." She said she was tired of waiting for an opportunity. "The world doesn't reward patience, it rewards power and I'm taking it, starting with the WWE Women's Championship!"

Cargill will face Stratton for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event next week. Stratton defeated her and Nia Jax in a triple threat match on "SmackDown" last month. She also retained against Cargill in a double count out on the September 12 episode and also at "SummerSlam".