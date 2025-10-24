WWE SmackDown Results 10/24 - Drew McIntyre & Cody Rhodes Meet, Ilja Dragunov Continues US Open Challenge

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 24, 2025, coming to you live from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona!

Cody Rhodes will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, but before the two men meet in the ring on November 1, they will be coming face-to-face with one another tonight. While McIntyre challenged Rhodes for his title during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown", the match ultimately ended with Rhodes hitting McIntyre with his title belt to give McIntyre a win against him via disqualification. This subsequently prompted a brawl to break out between the two men, which took a number of security guards to pull them apart.

Ilja Dragunov made his long awaited return from injury last Friday, answering the call of Sami Zayn's United States Open Challenge. Despite the lengthy bout that the two had with onea another with one another, Dragunov dethroned Zayn as United States Champion to the surprise of many to win his first title as a member of the main roster. In a video posted to WWE's X page, Dragunov promised to keep the United States Open Challenge going in the name of legacy and will be making his first defense of the United States Championship to whoever wishes to answer the call.

Additionally, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will be going head-to-head with Kiana James as tensions between the two women and James' ally Women's United States Champion Giulia continue to grow.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what went down between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes last Friday.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring.