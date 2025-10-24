WWE SmackDown Results 10/24 - Drew McIntyre & Cody Rhodes Meet, Ilja Dragunov Continues US Open Challenge
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 24, 2025, coming to you live from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona!
Cody Rhodes will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, but before the two men meet in the ring on November 1, they will be coming face-to-face with one another tonight. While McIntyre challenged Rhodes for his title during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown", the match ultimately ended with Rhodes hitting McIntyre with his title belt to give McIntyre a win against him via disqualification. This subsequently prompted a brawl to break out between the two men, which took a number of security guards to pull them apart.
Ilja Dragunov made his long awaited return from injury last Friday, answering the call of Sami Zayn's United States Open Challenge. Despite the lengthy bout that the two had with onea another with one another, Dragunov dethroned Zayn as United States Champion to the surprise of many to win his first title as a member of the main roster. In a video posted to WWE's X page, Dragunov promised to keep the United States Open Challenge going in the name of legacy and will be making his first defense of the United States Championship to whoever wishes to answer the call.
Additionally, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will be going head-to-head with Kiana James as tensions between the two women and James' ally Women's United States Champion Giulia continue to grow.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what went down between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes last Friday.
Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring.
Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes Meet With One Another
Rhodes asks Tempe what they want to talk about, then says they could talk about McIntyre.
McIntyre's voice cuts off Rhodes, and he makes his way to the ring through the crowd as he asks Tempe if they're really going to cheer for Rhodes. He says everyone always calls him a scapegoat and says he's innocent, then says he saw him talking to Jimmy Uso at the top of the show and say she's always the bridesmaid and never the bride.
Rhodes tells McIntyre that enough is enough, then tells him that he'll fight him now. Jimmy blindsides McIntyre from behind and fires off right hands on him, then sends him crashing over the announce desk. The two men continue to brawl until security pulls them apart.
Solo Sikoa's music then hits, and he makes his way to the ring along with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix follow.
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix vs. JC Mateo and Tama Tonga (w/ Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa)
Tama and Nakamura begin the action. The bell rings and Tama wastes no time going after Nakamura. He runs over him with a shoulder tackle, but Nakamura lands a knee on Tama and tags in Fenix as Mateo tags in on his side. Fenix delivers an arm drag to Mateo using the top rope, but Nakamura tags back in. Fenix delivers a strike to Mateo's midsection, then jams his boot into Mateo as Fenix does the same. Fenix then tags back in, but Mateo levels him as the referee is distracted by Nakamura.
