WWE's Bianca Belair Posts Physical Therapy Videos One Day After Finger Surgery

There's no doubt that Belair's presence in WWE has been missed in the lead up to WrestleMania, as plans for the show continue to be reportedly up in the air. Since Cargill won the championship in November, fans have criticized the booking for her reign, with many voicing their frustration of her lack of title defenses and TV time. Although Belair's absence doesn't excuse Cargill's poor creative direction, it's possible that WWE had relied on a feud between both women to be the long-term story for the championship going into WrestleMania. Therefore, Cargill's next opponent will likely be decided at the Elimination Chamber, but who would be the best choice to challenge her?

With 2026 Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan rumored to challenge for Stephanie Vaquer's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania, whoever emerges victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber would earn the opportunity to fight for Cargill's title. So far, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, Alexa Bliss and Asuka have qualified for the chamber, but which contender would be a WrestleMania worthy opponent for Cargill?

Although Ripley and Asuka are both strong options, both women are tied up in feuds in the tag team division and seem unlikely to win the match. Stratton, who just returned from injury at the Royal Rumble, has been looking to win back the title, but she fought Cargill six times last year, and another battle between both competitors would be a bland decision. Bliss would undoubtedly be a fresh choice, but her tag team partner Charlotte Flair could also be a formidable opponent, as she's set to compete in a qualifying match on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday.

On the one hand, Bliss hasn't challenged for a world title since 2023 and deserves the opportunity to do so, whereas Flair has a history of performing well at WrestleMania, making both wrestlers reliable options to face Cargill in two months' time.