Rhea Ripley: WWE WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat Surpassed My First WrestleMania Moment

WWE's Rhea Ripley has listed the "WrestleMania moment" of her career, which has trumped her first WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair in 2020.

Ripley, in quick time, has become one of WWE's biggest names and has had some memorable moments on the main roster. During her recent appearance on "Insight," the Australian star spoke with pride about her WrestleMania match against Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair from earlier in the year, calling it her biggest WrestleMania match of her career so far.

"I beat her for the first time, I won the SmackDown Women's Championship. That was like my WrestleMania moment. But then now I feel like the match with Iyo and Bianca has triumphed that," she said. "I am literally so proud of that match. I love those two so much, and like going through NXT with them and overcoming things with them and watching them overcome things, and watching them grow as performers, and then me growing as a performer, to get to that point where we could go to WrestleMania and have such a stellar match and have people like chanting, 'This is awesome,' and us being the opener — I mean, I couldn't ask for anything more. I understand I lost. Like it doesn't matter at that time. It really didn't because that was Iyo's moment. But we all got a moment from it at the same time."

Sky, Belair, and Ripley had all come together through NXT, as all three joined and progressed from the developmental brand to the main roster almost around the same time. Their triple threat match at WrestleMania 41 opened night 2 of the show, where Sky successfully defended her Women's World Championship.

Ripley was added to the match just two weeks before WrestleMania 41, as the title bout was originally intended to be between Belair and Sky, after Belair earned a shot at Sky's title by winning the women's Elimination Chamber match.