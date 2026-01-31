Tiffany Stratton Returns But Falls Short At WWE Royal Rumble 2026

Tiffany Stratton made her return to WWE as the 30th entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday, finishing the runner-up to eventual winner Liv Morgan.

Stratton was last seen in the ring losing her WWE Women's Championship to Jade Cargill at Saturday Night's Main Event in November, with Cargill decimating the champion on the night after just five and half minutes of action. The word during her absence was that she wasn't injured but rather being given a break after dropping the title.

Stratton returned at long last in the Rumble match as number 30, staring down her WrestleMania 40 rival, Charlotte Flair; Flair could be seen saying, "Welcome back, Tiffy," with Stratton thanking her before initiating a striking exchange. Stratton made it to the final three alongside Morgan and Sol Ruca, with the three of them fighting to get the next crucial elimination until they all stood on the apron, vulnerable.

Stratton used Morgan as a launching pad to jump at Ruca, ultimately eliminating the "WWE NXT" star as she attempted a Sol Snatcher onto the apron. However, Morgan soon after connected with an Oblivion to send Stratton crashing to the floor and winning the match.

This was only Stratton's second time in the Rumble match, having made her first appearance in 2024 and reigned as Women's Champion through 2025, thus ensuring she was the subject of pursuit from then-Rumble winner Flair.