WWE Status Updates On Brock Lesnar, Tiffany Stratton & More Ahead Of Royal Rumble

With the Royal Rumble only a few days away, the only thing on most fans' minds are who could be potential surprises for the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches. While some believe the surprises may be impacted by WWE holding the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, thus making it easier for potential surprises to be spotted upon arrival, it's done little to stop any speculation on what big names could be debuting or returning.

On the return front, it appears there will be at least one per Rumble match. PWInsider Elite reports that all signs point to Brock Lesnar being at the Royal Rumble this weekend. With only two singles matches included on the Rumble card, it would seem likely that Lesnar will be among the entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match, making him one of the favorites to win the match.

In addition to Lesnar, there are rumblings that former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton would also be in Saudi Arabia this weekend, making her a strong candidate to appear in the Women's Rumble match. Stratton has not been seen on WWE TV since Saturday Night's Main Event in November, when she dropped the Women's Title to Jade Cargill. It was noted that Stratton's time off wasn't due to injury, but rather WWE giving her character "a break."

While Lesnar and Stratton seem likely for the Rumble, it doesn't appear the same can be said for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of the Street Profits, as the duo, who have also been absent from TV, will not be traveling with WWE talents when they leave for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. However, a return to TV in the near distant future seems likely, as Dawkins and Ford will be back on the road this weekend, working live events for "WWE NXT."