Backstage Report On Names Expected For WWE Royal Rumble 2026 In Saudi Arabia

The 2026 Royal Rumble from the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia is just 29 days away, and there's been an update on some of the talent who will appear or return at the show.

According to "Wrestlevotes Radio" on Fightful Select, LA Knight, Chad Gable, Jacob Fatu and Dominik Mysterio are all scheduled to return from injury in time for the Royal Rumble, while stars like Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and Tiffany Stratton will reportedly be in Saudi Arabia for the event. Although Knight and Mysterio endured recent injuries, Gable and Fatu have been on the shelf for months, with the American Made leader being out of action since June. However, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has heard some good news regarding Fatu's status, claiming that he's in good shape following the dental procedure he underwent two months ago.

On the other hand, Lesnar hasn't been seen since Survivor Series when he helped The Vision and Drew McIntyre pickup the win in the Men's WaGames match, while Orton hasn't wrestled since October. Although Stratton was one of the most active WWE stars last year, she hasn't stepped inside the squared circle since losing the WWE Women's Championship to Jade Cargill at Saturday Night's Main Event this past November.

"WrestleVotes Radio" also noted that it's uncertain whether the returning stars will be individually involved in the Rumble matches, or if they will be featured elsewhere on the card, but can confirm they are scheduled to be available for the event.