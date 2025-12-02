Backstage Update On Medical Status Of Former WWE Men's US Champion Jacob Fatu

Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu could be returning soon, after being sidelined for more than a month due to a dental procedure.

Fatu was written off WWE television in October, before his match against Drew McIntyre, and a new report in "PWInsider Elite" has revealed that WWE sources informed them that he could return in the next few weeks. The outlet added that there was discussion behind the scenes during this weekend's Survivor Series that Fatu was closing in on a return to WWE television.

"The Samoan Werewolf" was reportedly in contention to be a part of the men's WarGames match, with a report claiming that he was to team with The Usos and Roman Reigns. Eventually, the former Bloodline members joined forces with the two men's world champions — Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. Prior to being written off television, Fatu was supposed to face McIntyre, but wasn't cleared by WWE's medical team, eventually resulting in the Scotsman going up against Rhodes. Before his hiatus, Fatu had wrestled in a string of dark matches and house shows, with his last televised match coming way back in August, when he teamed with Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn, with the trio getting the better of The MFT.