Backstage Report On WWE's Plans For Jacob Fatu At Survivor Series WarGames 2025

Over the past month, WWE's plans for the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series have completely been jeopardized by the number of injuries that have occurred on the main roster. It initially seemed like Seth Rollins would lead The Vision into the match against a team of babyfaces, but after he was legitimately injured at Crown Jewel, WWE quickly pivoted by having Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betray him following the event.

Additionally, with Roman Reigns and The Usos reuniting as of late, many believed their cousin Jacob Fatu would assist them in fighting The Vision, but he was recently written off television to undergo a dental procedure. Although there was some clarification on the creative direction for Survivor Series on "WWE Raw," Dave Meltzer shared an update on Fatu's health status and the potential competitors for WarGames in a new edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"Even though [CM] Punk did this thing about kind of knocking Roman Reigns, I mean my gut is that still the plan is Punk, Roman Reigns, The Usos on that team with probably LA Knight is the other guy, cause Jacob was supposed to be in it. I mean, it could be Jacob if he's okay to wrestle, but he's just had his surgery. So, I don't know if he's going to be okay by the end of the month."

Although Fatu could still be involved in the Men's WarGames match, Rollins' shoulder injury is said to be severe enough to keep him out of action for six months, with WWE hoping that he can return in time for WrestleMania 42.

