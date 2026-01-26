Backstage Report On Travel Plans For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble In Riyadh

This upcoming Saturday, WWE will head to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Royal Rumble, which will be the first of three events likely to be held in the country this year. Additionally, this Friday's "WWE SmackDown" will also take place at the King Abdullah Financial District Arena in Riyadh before the Royal Rumble, and during a new edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," the company's travel plans for this week were revealed. On Sunday, Dave Meltzer shared when WWE is expected to travel overseas after encountering extreme cold weather conditions during its trip to Canada this past weekend for Saturday Night's Main Event in Montreal.

"A lot of guys had to get to Toronto because the weather up there in Montreal was bad, it was a bad deal," he stated. "Royal Rumble's a morning show, afternoon for most of the country, morning for us ... everyone's leaving Tuesday morning for Saudi Arabia."

It's expected that most of WWE's roster and its staff will depart from Toronto's international airport on Tuesday with "WWE Raw" being held from the Scotiabank Arena tonight. In addition to both the women's and men's Royal Rumble taking place this Saturday, Drew McIntyre will also defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Sami Zayn, while AJ Styles will put his career on the line against GUNTHER. At this time, no other matches have been added to the card.

