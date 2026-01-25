Sami Zayn Wins SNME Four-Way, Will Face Drew McIntyre For WWE Title At Royal Rumble

Sami Zayn is officially number one contender for Drew McIntyre's Undisputed WWE Championship, and the pair will face off at the Royal Rumble, after Zayn defeated Randy Orton, Damian Priest, and Trick Williams in the main event of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Williams slid out of the right as the match began and proclaimed he'd do things on his own time, and Orton almost got an RKO out of nowhere off on Priest before turning his sights on Zayn. Williams drug Zayn out of the ring and started to beat him down, but Orton followed and hit the younger star with uppercuts. Zayn and Orton traded strikes in the corner, but Williams found his way back into the ring to get involved. Priest planted Williams face-first into the canvas before turning on Zayn, who hit him with a tornado DDT. Zayn hit Orton with a Blue Thunderbomb and looked for a Helluva Kick on "The Viper" before Williams interrupted with a big boot of his own.

Zayn had the match won with an exploder and Helluva Kick on Priest, but Williams pulled the referee out of the ring. Orton slammed all of his opponents on the commentary desk and the match rolled on until it was Orton and Zayn one-on-one in the ring once again. Zayn dodged an RKO, but walked into another looking for a Helluva Kick.

Orton hit double draping DDTs on Priest and Williams and all the men battled back-and-forth, with Williams attempting to steal a pin. Zayn hit an exploder to Williams and looked for the Helluva Kick, but Williams got out of the way. Priest met Zayn and Williams on the ropes and hit Zayn with a Razor's Edge. However, while Priest was distracted with Williams, Zayn was able to hit the Helluva kick for the victory.