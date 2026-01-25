WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 1/24/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While the Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu brawl kicked off Saturday Night's Main Event in a big way, I couldn't help feeling cheated out of a match. Though, with how much I've disliked this feud from the beginning when both men looked dumb just letting Drew McIntyre crawl out of the cage during the Three Stage of Hell match, I should have expected something like this.

If I was in the crowd in Montreal tonight, I probably would have been pretty upset that I didn't get to see a match between these two men. Technically, SNME only had three matches tonight, and I probably would have felt some kind of way about that had I spent all that money for a ticket. I was still pretty annoyed sitting here at home, because honestly, this match should have had a stipulation from the beginning, especially after what we saw on "SmackDown" last night.

Last night, Rhodes went as far as to bring up Fatu's very real jail time, which I mentioned yesterday I thought was odd with Rhodes as a babyface. When the men were kept apart by officials at the end of the segment, or even when Michael Cole announced on commentary that they were banned from the building for the rest of the show, that's when a no disqualification stipulation should have been tacked on. Last week, they also had to be pulled apart by officials, so General Manager Nick Aldis should have stepped in to do something and gave them an outlet to take their aggression out on one another legally.

After tonight, it looks like Fatu and Rhodes are headed toward a street fight. They battled through the crowd in the arena, throwing drinks, trash cans, and other stuff at each other, and even battled in the concession area. While maybe "street fight" wasn't the clear stipulation after yesterday, a no DQ match certainly could have been, which could have easily moved into this kind of fight. Instead, we didn't get an official match, as it seems like WWE didn't want to book either man to lose. And, now with the Royal Rumble next week, we likely won't see this official street fight for a few weeks now.

While I didn't expect this feud to wrap up tonight or anything, the way WWE went about this was kind of odd. I don't think the match should have been booked for SNME at all if it was just going to break down like this. The rest of the show was pretty darn solid, so this really stuck out to me as a blunder in terms of booking for an already confusing feud.

Written by Daisy Ruth