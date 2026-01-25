Cody Rhodes Vs. Jacob Fatu Never Starts, Drew McIntyre Ends Their Brawl At WWE SNME

Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu never got their match started as advertised during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, with Drew McIntyre ultimately standing tall over both his rivals to close the segment.

Fatu and Rhodes looked to open the event before tensions boiled over and they got into a fight before the bell could ring. Officials made their way out to separate the pair of them, ultimately in vain as Fatu and Rhodes continued to battle through the crowd and into the wider arena. They fought in the concession area, with Fatu launching bins at Rhodes and Rhodes splashing a drink in Fatu's face before they eventually made their way back to the ringside area.

Fatu and Rhodes were teetering on the barricade when Drew McIntyre appeared, grabbing Fatu by his hair and throwing him through a table, and then hitting Rhodes below the belt. McIntyre then took Rhodes and drove him through a table with a powerbomb before posing in the ring to close the segment.

McIntyre beat Rhodes for the title earlier this month after Fatu emerged in the third fall of their Three Stages of Hell match. Fatu attacked McIntyre to continue their feud from last year before Rhodes got involved and caught a stray; Fatu's attention turning to Rhodes allowed McIntyre to escape the steel cage, thus ending the match with a win to take the WWE title.

McIntyre's next challenger at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next weekend is due to be determined later during Saturday Night's Main Event. Randy Orton, Trick Williams, Damian Priest, and Sami Zayn will be competing in a four-way match for the number one contendership.