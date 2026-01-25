Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles On First Defense At SNME

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are still Women's Tag Team Champions after defeating Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez in their first title defense at Saturday Night's Main Event. RhIYO were still able to get the job done, despite interference from Raquel Rodriguez, as Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer came out to help even the odds.

Morgan and SKY started out the match, but Judgment Day quickly took control of the bout after Morgan tagged in Perez. The women isolated SKY in their corner. Perez let SKY crawl toward Ripley, toying with her. At one point, Perez and SKY both went for hot tags, and Perez was able to tag Morgan, who tried to intercept the champion at the last second before she could tag in Ripley, but was not successful.

Ripley hit Morgan with a big fallaway slam and countered her Codebreaker. Morgan countered the Razor's Edge to tag in Perez back in. SKY battled back-and-forth with both Morgan and Perez and dodged a Pop Rox. She hit an Over the Moonsault, but Perez got her feet up and landed the Pop Rox, but SKY kicked out.

Ripley hit Perez with a headbutt and got her up for the Riptide, and SKY followed it up with another Over the Moonsault. She almost had the match won, until Rodriguez took out Ripley, knocking her on top of the referee. Vaquer came out to take out Rodriguez and through it all, Perez was able to crawl over to SKY to cover her, but she kicked out.

Unaware Ripley was legal after SKY was able to get another tag, Morgan hit the Oblivion to SKY. Ripley caught her with a Riptide for RhIYO to retain.