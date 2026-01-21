Backstage News On WWE TV Absence Of Rusev & The Street Profits

For weeks, WWE fans have questioned the whereabouts of former United States Champions Rusev. In the case of former WWE Tag Team Champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, that same uncertainty has lingered for months. Thanks to a new report, though, it can finally be put to rest.

According to PWI Elite, the absence of Rusev and The Street Profits (Ford and Dawkins) on WWE television is the result of an internal decision to not waste them from a creative standpoint. As such, Rusev and The Street Profits are not currently involved in any storylines, reportedly as an effort to keep them "fresh" for when WWE officials approach them with new TV programs.

Rusev's last television match came on the December 6 edition of "WWE Main Event," in which he defeated Alpha Academy's Otis. Prior to that, "The Bulgarian Brute" took on Jey Uso in the quarter finals of "The Last Time Is Now" tournament, but lost.

The WWE Universe last saw The Street Profits in the ring on the November 1 episode of "Main Event," with the pair defeating Los Garza's Angel and Berto in tag team competition. Throughout 2025, Ford and Dawkins were a regular fixture in the "WWE SmackDown" tag team division, even holding the WWE Tag Team Championships from March until July.

In recent weeks, Rusev, Ford, and Dawkins have all appeared on promotional materials for the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, which will emanate from Saudi Arabia on January 31. As of this writing, it is unknown if it will also bring about their on-screen returns.