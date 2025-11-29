Another WWE Last Time Is Now Semifinal Match Set

"Main Event" Jey Uso will be facing off against "The Megastar" LA Knight in the semifinals of the "Last Time is Now" tournament to determine who will be John Cena's final opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event next month in Washington, DC. The pair both defeated Rusev and a mystery opponent following Sheamus' removal from the tournament due to injury, respectively, on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday.

Uso and Rusev opened up the night, and "The Bulgarian Brute" immediately took the fight to the former World Heavyweight Champion, not giving him any opportunity for any offense to start off the match. Uso was able to battle back and attempted to get Rusev up for a Samoan Drop, but Rusev reversed into an attempt to lock in the Accolade. Uso sent him over the top rope and hit him with a suicide dive. One spear couldn't put Rusev down, but when he had Uso up for an AA, Uso got out of it and hit a second spear, followed by an Uso Splash for the win.

Knight's mystery opponent turned out to be The Miz, who was previously eliminated in the tournament by Uso. After a quick slight of hand backstage with General Manager Nick Aldis and R-Truth, Miz weaseled his way into the match. Miz was Knight's second mystery opponent of the tournament, as he beat Zack Ryder in the first round.

It didn't take long for the men to fight outside of the ring after the bell rang. Knight reversed a Skull Crushing Finale to gain momentum, then went up top, but was caught by Miz who hit the move successfully the second time. After Knight kicked out, Miz locked in an STF. He then tried to use the ropes to pin Knight, but got caught. Knight countered another Skull Crushing Finale into a BFT for the victory.