Jey Uso Defeats The Miz, Advances In Last Chance Is Now Tournament On WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso defeated The Miz to advance to the quarter-finals of the Last Time is Now Tournament during "WWE SmackDown."

Theirs was the third bout of the opening round of 16, with Sheamus defeating Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev defeating Damian Priest on Monday's "WWE Raw" to secure their place in the next stage. Miz spent much of the early goings strangling the match, kicking Uso down to the canvas and then to keep him there, in between rest holds and submission attempts. And he also made a point of yelling at the camera that he wants the match with John Cena, before drawing from his arch-rival with a Five Knuckle Shuffle followed by a Skull Crushing Finale, but only for a near-fall.

Miz then took Uso up the ropes, looking for an avalanche Skull Crushing Finale, but got caught instead in a fireman carry and dropped from the ropes. Uso then followed that up with a spear to get the winning three-count, booking his place in the next round, where he will await the victor of LA Knight and a yet-to-be confirmed name later in the show. This coming Monday's "WWE Raw" will see Je'Von Evans taking on Gunther and Solo Sikoa against another yet-to-be confirmed name in the next batch of first round matches.