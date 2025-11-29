WWE SmackDown Results 11/28 - Survivor Series Elimination Match, Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 28, 2025, coming to you from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado!

Sami Zayn will be joining forces with The Motor City Machine Guns' Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rey Fenix to go head-to-head with Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, and JC Mateo of MFT in a Ten Man Survivor Series Elimination Match. Tensions between Zayn and MFT have been on the rise over the course of the past several weeks since Zayn dethroned Sikoa as United States Champion on the August 29 episode of "SmackDown", with Sabin, Shelley, Nakamura, and Fenix later coming to the aid of Zayn to even the odds.

The Last Time Is Now Tournament to determine who will face John Cena in his final match on December 13 at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, as Jey Uso will be going head-to-head with Rusev while LA Knight will be taking on a mystery opponent who will be replacing an injured Sheamus in a pair of quarterfinals matches. Jey and Rusev emerged victorious against The Miz and Damian Priest respectively in a pair of first round matches, while Knight defeated TNA star Zack Ryder/Matt Cardona in another first round match.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the recent ongoings between the two teams in the Women's WarGames match before we head backstage and see Cathy Kelley catch up with LA Knightbackstage.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves then greet audiences at home as Jey Uso makes his way to the ring. Rusev follows.