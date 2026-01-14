Latest Look At Saudi Arabian Venue Under Construction For WWE Royal Rumble 2026

For the first time WWE's Royal Rumble will be crossing the Atlantic as it emanates from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 31. For quite some time fans had been led to believe the event would be taking place at the existing Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, with open-sources like Wikipedia still listing it as the venue for the event, but the Rumble will actually be staged at a new purpose-built venue in the King Abdullah Financial District – a plot of land that the Saudi Investment Fund acquired in 2018 for almost $600 million.

The new venue under construction has been circulated in pictures and videos posted to social media, with those within Riyadh sharing their look at it.

ملامح قاعة #RoyalRumble بدأت تظهر بشكل واضح 😍. pic.twitter.com/x2VH8bg2VE — Nawaf Alhazmi ⚡️ (@iNaawafy) January 14, 2026

With the circulation of the images came speculation from some corners that the venue would not be ready in time for the event in sixteen days. However, PWInsider has since reported that multiple sources had since said the construction is close to completion.

WWE will be following up its 39th Royal Rumble event in the Kingdom with WrestleMania 43 in 2027, marking the first time the "Show of Shows" crosses the Atlantic. WWE has sequentially ran events in Saudi Arabia since 2018, beginning with the Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel events; the former existed as one show that year, while Crown Jewel has gone on to be a constant fixture in the company calendar and had been exclusive to the Kingdom until last year's event in Perth, Australia.

The Crown Jewel Championship, created as a commemorative title to be fought between the company's respective Men's and Women's World Champions, is situated in the WWE Experience attraction in Riyadh, and was brought over to Perth specifically for last year's event.